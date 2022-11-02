FM says Iran to send delegation to Vienna in coming days

The joint press conference came after the two top diplomats of Iran and Syria Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Faisal Mekdad's held a meeting earlier today.

Referring to his bilateral meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minisyer Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated in the joint press conference that, "We had various conversations regarding the pursuit of bilateral relations, especially regarding economic, commercial, and tourism cooperation. Compared to the last year, the volume of trade between the two countries has increased significantly."

Saying that Iran shares common positions with Syria regarding regional and international issues, Iran's top diplomat said that the joint economic commission of the two countries is scheduled to be held in Tehran in near future with the participation of the Syrian prime minister and the Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

"We will send a delegation from Iran to Vienna in the coming days to start talks and strengthen cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," Iran's top diplomat said elsewhere in his remarks with reference to the talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

"There is a consensus between Mr. Eslami (Iran's atomic agency chief) and Grossi (IAEA chief), and we hope that the agency will be able to pass this stage of technical cooperation by focusing on the technical viewpoints based on what we have agreed on in the past days," the foreign minister said.

He also expressed hope that the anti-Iranian accusations would be resolved if the Agency focuses on the technical issues.

Amir-Abdollahian also highlighted the US's double standards and hypocritical behavior towards Iran, saying that the US keeps sending messages to Iran despite announced claims.

"The exchange of messages is ongoing through the EU coordinator," he pointed out.

Amir-Abdollahian added that he will have a phone call with the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell within minutes to discuss the latest coordination on the resumption of the Vienna talks.

Stating that he has discussed various ways to encourage industrial activists and businessmen of the two countries with Mekdad, the Iranian foreign minister said that their talks were based on motivating the two countries' private sector and the public sector in the commercial and economic fields in order to neutralize the sanctions and use the existing capacities.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, for his part, said that his country stands with Iranian leadership and government against the targeted war waged by the US and the Israeli regime and their allies against Iran's security.

"We talked about bilateral relations in different fields. We support Iran's position in the nuclear negotiations and we believe that Iran has been honest during these negotiations and we hope that the next round of negotiations will be successful and that Western countries will give up their dishonest positions in the talks," Mekdad stressed.

"We support a multipolar world where countries have freedom and democracy, not a world dominated by the US and Westerners," the Syrian foreign minister added elsewhere in his remarks.

Turning to the sanctions imposed on Syria, Mekdad added, "Economic sanctions take the lives of nations and people, and these sanctions do not target governments, they target nations to destroy their support for governments," calling for the end of the unilateral sanctions.

