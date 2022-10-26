Israeli attacks on Syria destabilize situation in region

Speaking at UNSC on the political and humanitarian situation in Syria, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that his country sees it is unacceptable that the UN turns a blind eye to Syria’s appeals about the Israeli recurrent attacks on its territory.

"Another destabilizing factor is Israel’s attacks against Syria that systematically violate the air space of Syria and neighboring states, which target civilian objects. Syrians repeatedly addressed both the Secretary-General and the Security Council of the United Nations regarding the numerous violations of the Charter of the United Nations and norms of international humanitarian law. Those letters must not remain without a reaction. This is unacceptable. Besides, there are other episodes on which Secretary-General has been much more vocal, sometimes even before there was a position from UN member states," Polyanskiy said.

So far, the Zionist regime has repeatedly violated Syria's sovereignty, launched aggressive missile and air attacks on the Arab country, and targeted infrastructure and civilians.

In its letters to the Security Council and the United Nations, the Syrian government has called for their action to stop the aggression of the Zionist regime and to hold this regime accountable to international laws.

