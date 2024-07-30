Syria has legitimate right to reclaim occupied Golan Heights

During a meeting with the visiting UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Mekdad urged the UN to intervene and stop the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Golan Heights.

He emphasized the importance of the UN exposing the repeated aggressions of the Israeli regime against Syria and taking action to halt the occupation's raids in the Golan.

The Syrian Foreign Minister also strongly condemned the crime committed by the Zionist regime in Majdal Shams, which resulted in the deaths of 12 children, and rejected attempts to blame the Lebanese Resistance for the incident.

The meeting came amid heightened tension in the region amid speculation of a near showdown between the Lebanese Hezbollah and Israeli regime and the fear of spillover effects into Syria.

