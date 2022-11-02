Early votes results show Netanyahu returns to power

Preliminary results in the Israeli regime's elections show that former prime minister and current opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu might very well be a clear winner.

Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing, religious parties is slated to draw up to 62 seats, the number of mandates needed to form a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, Israeli regime’s parliament.

Some Palestinians and Arab cartoonists have drawn cartoons about the elections in the occupied lands of Palestine to say that the results make no difference.