  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2022, 9:32 PM

Early votes results show Netanyahu returns to power

Early votes results show Netanyahu returns to power

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Preliminary results in the Israeli regime's elections on Wednesday showed that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to return to power.

Preliminary results in the Israeli regime's elections show that former prime minister and current opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu might very well be a clear winner.

Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing, religious parties is slated to draw up to 62 seats, the number of mandates needed to form a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, Israeli regime’s parliament.

Early votes result show Netanyahu returns to power

Some Palestinians and Arab cartoonists have drawn cartoons about the elections in the occupied lands of Palestine to say that the results make no difference.

Early votes result show Netanyahu returns to power

Early votes result show Netanyahu returns to power

Early votes result show Netanyahu returns to power

News Code 193209

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News