The two top Iranian diplomats of Iran and Syria also held a bilateral meeting. Details of their meeting have not been published so far.

Mekdad is visiting Iran to meet with his Iranian counterpart and discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

This is the third time Mekdad visits Iran when Hossein Amir-Abdollahian assumed the post of Iranian foreign minister under President Ebrahim Raeisi's presidency.

