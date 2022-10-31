Syrian army shells terrorists positions across country

The Syrian army pounded the terrorists' positions in several villages in the suburbs of Hama with artillery.

Terrorists' positions in several regions of Idlib and Aleppo were also targeted by the Syrian army forces.

Following the terrorist attacks on the de-escalation zone in Syria, the Syrian army last week targeted the positions of the terrorists in Aleppo, Hama, and Idlib.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.

MP/5621451