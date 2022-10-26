Envoy blasts UNSC silence on Zionists crimes against Syria

Targeting civilians and basic infrastructure in Syria is a clear violation of international law and human rights by the Zionist regime, Saeed Iravani said, emphasizing that the silence of the Security Council has encouraged this regime to continue its aggression.

The presence and movement of terrorist groups in Syria have endangered the national sovereignty of this country and regional peace and security, Iravani noted, saying that it must end as soon as possible.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations also considered it necessary to provide humanitarian aid to Syria.

Stressing the need to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, he said that this can be achieved with the withdrawal of foreign occupation forces.

The only way to improve the situation in Syria is a political solution, which will be implemented through a political process led by the Syrians themselves and facilitated by the United Nations, he noted.

