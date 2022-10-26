Syria air defense downs 4 missiles fired by Israeli regime

Fighter aircraft of the Israeli Air Force has fired eight cruise missiles towards Syria’s capital of Damascus; Syrian air defenses shot down half of them, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov said on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"Between 1:50 p.m. and 2:02 p.m. on October 24, 2022, two F-16 tactical fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force fired eight cruise missiles from the Golan Heights area, targeting facilities in the city of Damascus," Yegorov said.

According to the Russian military official, "Syria's air defense forces managed to destroy four Israeli missiles."

Two Syrian servicemen were injured as a result of the Israeli strike, Yegorov added.

In a separate development, two shelling attacks were registered in the governorates of Aleppo and Latakia in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours. Both of them were carried out by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group.

ZZ/PR