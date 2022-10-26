Israel's conventional weapons arsenal threat to region

“Last year, Israel with 5.2 percent of its GDP spent $24.3 billion [on defense] and is among the top five military spenders in the Middle East,” Heidar Ali Balouji, Iran's envoy to the UN's disarmament committee, said Monday.

“In addition to its WMDs, the large arsenal of sophisticated offensive conventional weapons of the Israeli regime continues to threaten the peace and security of the region and beyond. This regime is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance since World War II,” the Iranian diplomat added.

Iranian authorities have expressed frustration over the international community’s obsession with its nuclear program while ignoring Israel’s actual (suspected) weapons. The Israeli regime is not a signatory to the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons but is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency. However, unlike Iran, it is not subjected to an IAEA inspection regime.

