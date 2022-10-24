Israeli regime conducts new aggression against Syria

"Explosions are heard in the sky of Damascus," Syrian official news agency SANA reported.

The cause of the explosion sounds is not still clear.

No further details have been published so far.

Citing local Syrian media, Iranian Press TV said on its Telegram channel that the Israel regime carried out a new strike on Damascus.

SANA later said that the airstrikes were carried out by the Israeli regime and that the Syrian air defense was able to shoot down some of the missiles.

The report added that one Syrian soldier was wounded in the attack and it caused material damage as well.

MP/5616016