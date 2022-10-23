Iranian nation to thwart enemy's plot with vigilance: FM

The top diplomats of Iran and Syria during a phone talk on Sunday discussed several issues including the meddlesome of western countries in the internal affairs of the countries of the region.

Amir-Abdollahian and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad also stressed the need for pursuing the process of expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

Referring to the bitter results of foreign interventions in Syria under the pretext of supporting human rights and the failed experience of the Zionist regime and its supporters in conspiracy and creating a crisis against the Syrian government and people, Mekdad cited, "They seek to create a crisis against independent countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States and the West want a ruined and dependent Iran, not a prosperous, advanced and independent Iran. Everyone saw what the US and its allies have done to Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan."

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, noted that political and propaganda pressures can not stop the Iranian government and nation from moving toward progress and supporting the stability and security of the countries in the region, as well as opposing the intervention of foreigners and the aggression of the Zionist regime.

Iran's top diplomat also emphasized the continuation of the principled and logical positions of the Islamic Republic towards the issues of the Islamic world, especially the Palestinian issue, and supporting the Resistance front and the government and people of Syria.

MP