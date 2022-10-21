Respecting Armenia sovereignty, integrity Iran's policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s consulate general in the Armenian town of Kapan.

"My colleagues will try to increase the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries more than before," Amir-Abdollahian said.

He also expressed hope that Iran’s consulate will enjoy the full support of the friendly government of Armenia.

"Hereby, I announce the readiness of the Iranian government to open the Consulate General of Armenia in Tabriz. Iran's decision to open a consulate general shows the depth of the relations between the people of the two countries," he said.

Saying that Armenia's southern Syunik Province along the north-south corridor, Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran will cooperate with Armenia to strengthen and expand this transit route.

Armenia's Foreign Minister said for his part, "The inauguration of Iran’s consulate general will promote bilateral cooperation and help the development of the relations between the two countries."

Iran has always been and will be an important partner of Armenia, the Armenian top diplomat said.

