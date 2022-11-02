Iran, Syria emphasize developing bilateral ties

The Vice Chairman of Syria-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Haifa Juma, who is in Tehran at the head of a group of representatives of Syria to meet with Iranian counterparts, met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, she commemorated the name and memory of anti-terror commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, martyrs of Syria and other martyrs of the Axis of Resistance who played a leading role in the fight against terrorism and defeating ISIL terrorists and pointed to the key role of parliaments of the two countries in pursuing the development of relations in various dimensions of bilateral cooperation.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized the necessity of implementation of agreements between the two countries in economic fields and added that the two countries of Iran and Syria enjoy high potential to expand their relations.

The Vice Chairman of Syria-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, for his part, pointed to the strategic relations between the two countries of Iran and Syria and thanked Iran which stood by Syrian people and government in the fight against terrorism and extremism as well.

