Belarus president due in Iran in near future

Iranian top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday noon welcomed his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Tehran.

The two Iranian and Belarusian top diplomats held a meeting and discussed several issues. Details of their meeting have not been published yet.

A comprehensive cooperation program document between the foreign ministries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Belarus was signed during the meeting of Amir-Abdollahian and Makei.

After the bilateral meeting, the two foreign ministers held a press conference.

"The long-term comprehensive cooperation document of the two countries will be signed in Tehran along with other documents," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

Iran's top diplomat warned the European Union not to continue the old failed strategy toward Iran, adding, "The leaders of a few countries in the European Union have extreme and hasty views on the regional and international developments, and a large part of the European Union members act in the direction of rationality."

He once again rejected the baseless allegations about sending drones to Russia for being used in the Ukraine war.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran's foreign minister criticized the US double standards toward Iran, saying that some American officials insist on reaching a deal, but they also support terror and chaos in Iran at the same time.

The Belarusian foreign minister, for his part, cited that his country opposes unilateral economic and trade sanctions.

"We want the implementation of international law and we do not like harming the economy of other countries," Makei stressed.

Makei also added that Iran and Belarus are moving towards a strategic partnership.

MP/FNA14010804000220