Enemy angered at Iran's self-sufficiency in military field

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks in a ceremony attended by the cultural experts of the armed forces in Tehran on Tuesday.

"Today, due to the deterrence power created in the armed forces, we are no longer worried about the military and hardware threats posed by the enemies," the top Iranian commander said.

"Our enemies are extremely angry and saddened by the self-sufficiency of the armed forces and the technological achievements made by the Islamic Republic of Iran," he also said.

Gen. Bagheri added that "Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran advances in various military, economic, cultural, social and political fields and pursues its national and regional goals with might, and all these have angered America and the Zionist regime."

Meanwhile, the commander highlighted that the enemies are conspiring against Iran in the form of soft war, virtual space, using new technologies, noting that the enemies have targeted the Islamic beliefs of the young people in Iran with the aim of dividing the society and creating division among different ethnic groups forming Iranian nation.

He further pointed out that the enemies are to blame for the recent riots in the country, saying inciting riots in Iran was part of the psychological warfare targeting the young generation minds.

MNA/5611957