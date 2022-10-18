Blinken says US would continue backing riots in Iran

As Joe Biden's government continues its maximum pressure campaign against Iran, US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken expressed his country's support for the recent riots in Iran over the case of Mahsa Amini.

Blinken made the remarks while speaking in a ceremony hosted by Condoleezza Rice at Hoover Institution at Stanford University, saying that Washington will stand by the rioters in Iran.

"What we’re seeing is – really is remarkable," the US Secretary of State claimed like other American politicians who interfere in Iran's internal affairs.

Protests over the death of Amini erupted first in her native province of Kordestan and later in several cities, including the capital. Amini fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later on September 16 at a Tehran hospital.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

The foreign-backed violent riots have also claimed dozens of lives from both security forces and ordinary people as the Western media and Persian-language news networks continue to provoke riots in Iran.

Referring to the role of Western countries in provoking riots across the country, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on Friday that some of the rioters had been receiving money in their bank accounts every 15 minutes.

