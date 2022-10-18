Riots comes under control by intelligence, security agencies

The rioters were arrested, handed over to the judicial system, and their cases are under investigation, Vahidi noted.

Saying that the dreams of the enemies will not be realized, the minister added that the enemies think that they can endanger the security of the country but the security of the country and Bushehr province is very good.

He went on to say that the security of the Persian Gulf will be in danger if the enemies seek to endanger the security of Iran.

Saying that miscalculations of the enemies will have no results, Vahidi said that the enemies can not achieve the desired result and they must compensate for their mistakes.

People who made a mistake will be dealt with in Islamic manners, but those who cause damage will be dealt with legally, he stressed.

Protests over the death of Amini erupted first in her native province of Kordestan and later in several cities, including the capital. Amini fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later on September 16 at a Tehran hospital.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

