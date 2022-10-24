Iran's top general mocks being put on EU sanctions list

Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks in reaction to the EU's sanctions on him over the alleged sending of Iranian drones to the Ukraine war.

"Previously, on November 4, 2019, the US Treasury Department made such a mistake by including my name on its sanction list," Gen. Bagheri said.

He said that the anger of the Americans and the European Union is understandable.

"Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic were included in the list of sanctions, but our armed forces turned the threats into an opportunity," Bagheri noted.

"One day, they refused to sell barbed wire to Iranian forces, today they are lining up to buy Iranian missiles and drones," he asserted.

"I have a humanitarian proposal for the European Union. I give them the permission to confiscate all the properties and assets of Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri from all bank accounts in the world and use them to buy coal for European citizens. A difficult winter is ahead!" Bagheri said in ironical words.

