The European Union has not recognised the Taliban, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday after visiting a reception centre in Madrid for Afghan employees of EU institutions evacuated from Kabul, according to Reuters

She added that the EU is not also holding political talks with the group, a week after they seized control of Afghanistan.

Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in the capital Kabul on Saturday amid efforts to form a new government.

KI/PR