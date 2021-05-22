Palestinians resistance show failure of normalization of ties

Praising the efforts of the Resistance and the Palestinian people, especially the brave and patient people of Gaza against the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran extended its congratulations on the victory of the Palestinian nation over the Zionist regime.

Iranian Foreign Ministry once again announced its support for the struggles of the Palestinian people and commemorated the martyrs of Gaza and Palestine, saying, "Thanks to the recent developments, the ties between Palestine different regions were revitalized, Palestine issue was mentioned again in the region and in the world, the widespread popular support for the Palestinian resistance and the further scandal of the occupying Zionism were formed and Quds was reemerged as the link between all Palestinians and the Islamic world."

Referring to the horrific crimes of the Zionist regime in attacking the residential areas and killing the defenseless people of Palestine, the Foreign Ministry called for the trial of the leaders of this regime as war criminals and the recognition of the actions of the Israeli regime as genocide and crimes against humanity.

Emphasizing the need to increase the capabilities of the Palestinian people in self-defense, as well as the development of Palestinian deterrence in order to prevent the recurrence and continuation of Israeli aggression and attacks, it announced Iran's readiness to send humanitarian and medical assistance to Palestinian people and requested all relevant organizations and countries to provide the necessary assistance and facilities to Palestinian people.

