Top EU diplomats approve $487.8 mln in military aid to Kyiv

"The Council today adopted additional assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to further support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads. "The sixth tranche worth 500 million euros will now bring the total EU contribution under the EPF for Ukraine to 3.1 billion euros," the EU statement reads.

The foreign ministers of the EU member states also agreed to set up a military training mission for Ukraine, TASS reported.

"The Council today agreed to set up a Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine)," according to the statement. "The aim of the mission is to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to effectively conduct military operations, in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians," the EU stated.

