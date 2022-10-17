  1. World
  2. Europe
Oct 17, 2022, 6:30 PM

Top EU diplomats approve $487.8 mln in military aid to Kyiv

Top EU diplomats approve $487.8 mln in military aid to Kyiv

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) –The top diplomats of the 27 EU member states have greenlighted an additional tranche to the tune of 500 million euros in military aid to the Ukrainian military forces, the press office of the Council of the European Union said.

"The Council today adopted additional assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to further support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads. "The sixth tranche worth 500 million euros will now bring the total EU contribution under the EPF for Ukraine to 3.1 billion euros," the EU statement reads.

The foreign ministers of the EU member states also agreed to set up a military training mission for Ukraine, TASS reported.

"The Council today agreed to set up a Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine)," according to the statement. "The aim of the mission is to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to effectively conduct military operations, in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians," the EU stated.

MP/PR

News Code 192563
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192563/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News