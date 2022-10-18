  1. World
Zelensky says 30% Ukraine power plants damaged in past week

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Tuesday that 30% of power plants had been damaged in his country since October 10.

"Since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed causing mass outages across the country," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"No opportunity left for talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," the Ukrainian president added, according to TASS.

Putin said at an emergency Security Council meeting last week that a massive strike with long-range precision weapons had been inflicted on Ukrainian energy, military command and communications facilities. He also warned Kyiv that any terrorist attacks in Russia would be met with a stiff response.

