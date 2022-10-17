Over 200 China people seeking to leave Ukraine after warning

On Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, urged Chinese citizens to leave Ukraine amid security concerns, Sputnik reported.

As of 02:30 GMT on Monday, 180 Chinese citizens have filled out the evacuation registration form on the embassy’s WeChat page. Another 36 people filled out the self-evaluation form.

According to the Global Times newspaper, the evacuation was initiated as a preventive measure, aimed at protecting the well-being of Chinese citizens.

In March, around 6,000 Chinese citizens were evacuated from Ukraine, according to Global Times.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbas republics. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. Western countries also started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kyiv, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.

