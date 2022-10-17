Supplying arms to Ukraine to destroy Russia-Tel Aviv ties

"Israel seems to have decided to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. That would be a very rash decision, for it would damage all the interstate relations between our countries," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

He said Israel might as well recognize [Stepan] Bandera and [Roman] Shukhevich, as its heroes. Bandera was the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), and Shukhevich led the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). Both organizations are outlawed in Russia.

On Sunday, Zionist Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai said his country should follow the example of the US and its NATO allies and start providing military assistance to Ukraine.

RHM/PR