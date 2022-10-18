Explosions rock energy facilities in Ukrainian capital

"Kyiv. Three explosions at energy infrastructure facilities," he wrote on Telegram.

Air raid sirens are sounding across Ukraine, according to TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Kirill Timoshenko said that two energy facilities in Zhytomyr were damaged due to explosions on Tuesday morning.

No details were provided on the site of the explosion and its cause.

Ukrainian media outlets also reported a blast in the city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday morning.

