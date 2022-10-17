  1. Economy
Over 3mn tons of goods exported from Bushehr

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Over 3,325,000 tons of goods were exported from Bushehr customs to neighboring states in the first six months of this Iranian year of 1401 (March 21-Sep. 22), an official said.

The exported commodities were valued at about 1,491 million dollars, according to a local official. 

Ali Soleimani added that the main destination of the exported goods is UAE with 1,683,000 tons.

Kuwait, Qatar, Pakistan, and Turkey had been the major destinations for goods exported from Bushehr province, he underlined.

He further noted that UAE and Turkey have had the largest share of goods imported to customs in Bushehr province during this period.

The southern Iranian province plays a key role in Iran's trade relations with neighboring states.

