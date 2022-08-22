189k tons of goods exported from Bushehr to Qatar

The exported commodities were valued at about 27 million dollars, according to a local official.

The main exported goods to Qatar mainly included agricultural goods and food industries, mining and mineral industries, and industry, Ali Soleimani added.

According to the figures, the track of unloading and loading of non-oil goods in Bushehr port over those four months, 839,54 tons were registered, of which 585,344 tons of non-oil goods have been loaded and 254,610 tons have been unloaded.

The southern Iranian province plays a key role in Iran's trade relations with Qatar and other neighboring countries.

AMK/5569448