  1. Economy
Aug 22, 2022, 11:59 PM

189k tons of goods exported from Bushehr to Qatar

189k tons of goods exported from Bushehr to Qatar

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Over 189,000 tons of goods were exported from Bushehr customs to Qatar in the first four months of this Iranian year of 1401 (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period last year, an official said.

The exported commodities were valued at about 27 million dollars, according to a local official. 

The main exported goods to Qatar mainly included agricultural goods and food industries, mining and mineral industries, and industry, Ali Soleimani added.

According to the figures, the track of unloading and loading of non-oil goods in Bushehr port over those four months, 839,54 tons were registered, of which 585,344 tons of non-oil goods have been loaded and 254,610 tons have been unloaded.

The southern Iranian province plays a key role in Iran's trade relations with Qatar and other neighboring countries.

AMK/5569448

News Code 190512
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190512/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News