Iranian vessel carrying fruits sinks off UAE coasts

Syed Reza Noorani, chairman of Iran's National Syndicate of Agricultural Products said that" Last night, an Iranian vessel with 17 refrigerated containers carrying fruit and vegetables sank 7 miles off Sharjah."

Noorani said that the ship named "Self 2" had departed from Langeh port in Hormozgan province of Iran en route to Sharjah in the UAE at 5:00 p.m. yesterday, and it sank near Sharjah port at 7:00 p.m."

He said, "Fortunately, the Mercury ship that was next to the ship came to help and all the crew were saved."

The syndicate head said, "Unfortunately, the boat and all 17 containers loaded with fruit downed in the water."

Noorani also put the total value of the shipment at 100 billion tomans.

He said that there was a hole in the body of the ship that caused its downing.

KI/14010811000462