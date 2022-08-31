Iran’s Bushehr exports over $6b during 5 months

Mehdi Safavi, the head of the Industry, Mine, and Trade Office in Bushehr said that the exported commodities have reached more than 6.2 billion dollars in the said period.

The figure indicates a 68 percent hike in value compared to the same period last year, he pointed out.

Exports from Bushehr province, without considering gas condensate, were more than 12 million and 62 thousand tons of goods, registering a 10% and 68% growth in weight and value respectively compared with the year before, he added.

Most of the exported goods include petrochemical products, minerals, aquatics, vegetables, and cucurbits, he stated.

Also, the highest amount of these goods was exported to China, UAE, India, South Africa, Nigeria, Sudan, Mozambique, Turkey, Pakistan, and Singapore, respectively, he said.

AMK/IRN84873365