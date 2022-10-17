Iran considers no limits to expand relations with Qatar

In the Monday meeting, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani considered the expansion of Tehran-Doha cooperation in various fields as necessary.

The Emir also said that "in accordance with Ayatollah Raeisi's order for the full implementation of bilateral agreements, there is no limit to increasing relations with Qatar."

Rezaei, for his part, pointed to the volume of the bilateral trade ties and said that "there are many fields for the significant development of trade between Iran and Qatar in different fields that should be used and some barriers in this way should be removed."

Wishing a successful holding of World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the Iranian vice-president said, "Like always, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any kind of assistance to Qatari friends to hold this important event as good as possible."

Moreover, the Emir of Qatar also stressed the need to develop Iran-Qatar relations in all fields and stated, "Expanding and increasing commercial and economic relations between Doha and Tehran is very important considering the historical and cultural similarities."

The Emir also stressed, "We must try to develop cooperation between the two countries in different fields."

MNA/IRN84914544