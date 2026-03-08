  1. Politics
IRGC’s Navy targets terrorist US chopper base with missiles

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – The Navy Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that it attacked the terrorist US helicopter’s base in Al-Adiri airbase in a combined missile and drone operation. 

Early on Sunday, the IRGC’s Navy Force launched a large-scale missile and drone operation against the terrorist US chopper base in Al-Adiri airbase based in the region. 

During the missile and drone operation, the ballistic missile unit of the IRGC’s Navy Force precisely targeted the repair and maintenance services’ center, choppers and aircrafts’ fuel tanks unit and command building of the US base in the region which led to the complete destruction of these units.

After the attack, a plume of smoke and massive fire was seen in the sky of the region which was visible from a faraway distance.

