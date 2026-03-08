Iran friend to its neighbors: FM Araghchi

In an interview with the Independent Arabia, Araghchi said that the current conflict was imposed by the US and Zionist regime on the region and stressed that Iran does not see its neighbors as enemies.

The Iranian minister said he remains in continuous contact with his Saudi counterpart.

Araghchi added that Saudi officials have assured Tehran they are fully committed to preventing their territory, waters, or airspace from being used against Iran.

He expressed hope that Riyadh would remain committed to the rapprochement agreement reached in Beijing.

Iran’s top diplomat blamed rising tensions on the US and Israeli criminal regimes, saying their actions had placed the entire region at risk.

He also criticized the presence of US military bases in the region, arguing that they have brought nothing but insecurity.

MNA/IRN