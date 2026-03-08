People in South Africa rally in support for Iran

South African people convened in front of the US Consulate in Johannesburg on Sunday and condemned the heinous crimes committed by the United States and Israeli regime against Iran.

The demonstrators called for trial of US and Israeli officials due to their sinister crimes against humanity both in Iran and Gaza in the occupied Palestine.

Commemorating the name and memory of founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini (RA) and late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated by the US and Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28, South African people emphasized the expulsion of occupiers from the occupied Palestinian territories.

The demonstrators in South Africa called for taking revenge on perpetrators of these crimes committed against Iran.

