Venezuelan Artist Iván Lira expresses solidarity with Iran

In his letter addressed to Iranian artist Massoud Shojaei Tabatabai, Lira condemns the "cowardly face of imperialism and Zionism" and praises the "astonishing courage" of the Iranian nation. Shojaei Tabatabai, in his response, emphasizes that what is happening is no longer a mere political confrontation but an "existential struggle to preserve Iran's independence, dignity, and national sovereignty."

The following are the full texts of the exchanged letters:

Letter One: From Iván Lira to Massoud Shojaei Tabatabai

Dear Brother and Friend Massoud,

I hope this message finds you well, and that you and your family are safe amidst the complex situation Iran is going through. I am writing to express my profound concern over what has been happening since February 28, when this aggression began, sowing so much pain and destruction.

I have been closely following the events, and it pains me deeply to learn that Iran's leader has been assassinated, and that, at the same time, the enemies of humanity continue their relentless attacks against innocent children in their schools and the sick receiving care in hospitals. These actions are not only criminal; they lay bare the true face of imperialism and Zionism: the face of cowardice, immorality, and disgrace.

I want to extend my solidarity to all the friends and colleagues I met during my visits to Tehran. They are brave and dignified people who deserve to live in peace, free from the constant threat of war.

I am also writing to ask that, if you find it useful, you might send any message that conveys the real voice of Iran—written by you or by other artists and intellectuals. In this information war, it is crucial that the truth not be silenced, as disinformation is a threat as dangerous as any other facing the peoples of the world.

Know that my respect and admiration for the Iranian people are immense. The courage with which they face these assaults is truly astonishing and demonstrates clearly that freedom and sovereignty are non-negotiable. We Venezuelans fight our own battles, while our enemies slander and insult us.

I hope this nightmare ends soon, and that Iran—already a moral victor—can continue to be a beacon of light and hope for all peoples struggling for their independence.

With my deepest solidarity,

Ivan

Letter Two: From Massoud Shojaei Tabatabai to Iván Lira

Dear Ivan,

Thank you for your sincere message and your genuine concern for the people of Iran. In these difficult and painful days, messages of solidarity from friends and free-thinking artists around the world are very meaningful and encouraging for us.

As you mentioned, what has happened in recent days has been very painful for the Iranian nation. The assassination and martyrdom of Iran's leader was not an ordinary political event. For our people, this was a clear red line. From the perspective of many Iranians, what is now happening is no longer merely a political or military confrontation; it has essentially become an existential struggle to preserve independence, dignity, and national sovereignty.

At the same time, the attacks against civilians, innocent children in schools, and patients in hospitals reveal the true face of this war. Such actions once again show what happens when the policies of imperialism and Zionism prioritize power over humanity and justice.

All across Iran, people are present in the streets every night, protesting against this imposed war. This public presence shows that Iranian society, despite all the pressures, remains alive, aware, and resilient. As artists, we too are trying to react in this space by creating artworks directly for the people, using art as a language to reflect the realities and sufferings of these days.

For us, this month is not only a religious month dedicated to God; it has also become a month for revealing truths and exposing realities that many are trying to hide.

As artists, we believe that our responsibility is not only to create images but also to defend truth and human dignity. At a time when information warfare and misinformation are spreading rapidly, art can become a voice that expresses the truth and does not let reality get lost in the noise of propaganda.

We will continue to resist and stand firm against the aggression of the United States and the brutal Zionist regime, and any country that supports them, until justice is established and peace and dignity are restored.

I sincerely appreciate your solidarity and friendship. Please give my greetings and respects to our friends and colleagues in Venezuela. The bond between artists and free-thinking people around the world is much stronger than the forces trying to separate nations from one another.

With warm friendship and solidarity,

Massoud Shojaei Tabatabai

MNA