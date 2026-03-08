Iran association issues International Women’s Day statement

Here is the text of the statement:

Today, March 8th, marks International Women’s Day—a day when societies worldwide honor the status of women. Yet, this year’s observance arrives as a war crime unfolds in one corner of the globe. Although rooted in colonial motives within West Asia, this crime fundamentally carries clear and profound implications for women.

Countries whose leaders are implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein files for the sexual abuse of underage girls, and which have claimed the lives of over 35,000 women and children in Gaza over the past two years, have attacked Iran under the guise of fighting terrorism. These are the very nations with a long history of exploiting, deceiving, and abusing women in various forms, yet they continuously and falsely portray themselves as champions of women’s rights.

Iranian women and girls are marking International Women’s Day this year *as they endure* a U.S. military invasion ordered by Donald Trump—whose name appears in the Epstein files more frequently than anyone else’s. He has assassinated Ayatollah Khamenei, a leader who dedicated thousands of hours to honoring women and girls. On the very first day of the attack, this prime suspect in the Epstein scandal bombed a girls’ school in Minab, killing 168 innocent students.

Yet, driven by their own courage and supported by their nation’s military, Iranian women and girls take to the streets every night. Firm and determined, they demand vengeance for the blood of their martyred leader and the innocent girls of the Minab school. We ask all readers of this letter—especially women around the world who stand for women’s rights and human dignity—to join Iranian Muslim women and girls in their fight against these criminal enemies: the United States and the Zionist regime.”

MNA