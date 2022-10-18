Saudi coalition targets Yemen's Al-Hudaydah

The coalition targeted the Yemeni province with rockets and artillery, according to the reports.

The reports added that the coalition's reconnaissance and armed drones also entered Heys city. The Saudi-led coalition drones targeted several areas of the region as well.

The attacks were carried out as the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen ended on October 2.

Earlier, the head of the Yemeni negotiating team said that the Yemeni negotiating team emphasizes the rights of the Yemeni nation and holds the aggressor countries responsible for the failure of the ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

