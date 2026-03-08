China warns of spreading flames of war in West Asia, world 

"This was a war that should never have happened, and a war that benefited no one," Chinese foreign minister said at a Sunday news briefing on the sidelines of the annual assembly of China's rubber-stamp legislature.

He warned that "flames of war" are rapidly spreading across West Asia and threatening the global stability.

Emphasizing China as "the world’s most important force of peace, stability and justice," he reiterated Beijing’s urgent call for an immediate ceasefire to "prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover and spread of the flames of war."

"All parties should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and resolve their differences through equal dialogue," he added.

MNA