US, Israel bases in region our targets: Khatam al-Anbia Base 

"WIth regards to President Pezeshkian remarks, the armed forces would like to declare once again that the interests and soverignty of neighboring countries are respected and there have been no attacks on them," the IRGC base said.

"However, in the offensive actions so far, all the military bases and interests belonging to the US and fake Zionist regime in the land, sea and space in the region came under crushing and heavy strikes of the Islamic Republic of Iran armed forces," the base added.

MNA