  1. Politics
Mar 8, 2026, 8:26 AM

US, Israel bases in region our targets: Khatam al-Anbia Base 

US, Israel bases in region our targets: Khatam al-Anbia Base 

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – IRGC Khatam al-Anbia Base has explained about the earlier remarks on Saturday by President Masoud Pezeshkian, saying that the bases of US and Zionist regimes in the region are targets. 

"WIth regards to President Pezeshkian remarks, the armed forces would like to declare once again that the interests and soverignty of neighboring countries are respected and there have been no attacks on them," the IRGC base said. 

"However, in the offensive actions so far, all the military bases and interests belonging to the US and fake Zionist regime in the land, sea and space in the region came under crushing and heavy strikes of the Islamic Republic of Iran armed forces," the base added.

MNA

News ID 242437

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News