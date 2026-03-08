IRCS requests ICC investigation into attacks on civilians

According to the official statement, the letter urges the ICC to examine clear breaches of peremptory norms and customary rules of international humanitarian law in the recent strikes on non-military locations within Iran.
MNA
TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Red Crescent Society has formally requested the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into violations of international humanitarian law in recent attacks targeting civilian sites.
According to the official statement, the letter urges the ICC to examine clear breaches of peremptory norms and customary rules of international humanitarian law in the recent strikes on non-military locations within Iran.
MNA
Your Comment