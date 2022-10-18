Saudi coalition sought chaos in Yemen: Al-Houthi

According to the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website, Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni Ansraullah movement said that "Due to the attacks of the aggressor coalition on government institutions, many of these institutions were shut down, and lack of the activity of these institutions caused many problems for the Yemeni people after the attacks."

Al-Houthi said that "In periods when aerial bombardments are less, it is necessary to have an intensive presence in government institutions, to compensate for the previous shortages, to be present in the society and to tackle people's problems, and relying on imports from abroad is a serious problem because it is a serious mistake and in the past years it endangered the national security of the country."

The Ansarullah leader went on to say that "The problems that America created in Europe and Ukraine have had consequences in the economic dimension, and we must pay attention to the agricultural aspect; Because it is the backbone of the national economy."

Media early Tuesday reported that the Saudi-led coalition bombarded some areas in Yemen's Al Hudaydah province.

