Iran not seeks conflict with neighbors but responds to attack

During a meeting reviewing national healthcare issues with the Minister of Health, President Pezeshkian addressed the Iranian public and expressed appreciation for the people’s strong presence and solidarity, saying it has caused disappointment for the country’s enemies.

He stated that adversaries had misinterpreted some of his remarks and were attempting to create conflict between Iran and neighboring countries in order to sow division in the region.

The president noted that it has repeatedly been emphasized—according to the guidance of the late leader of the Islamic Revolution—that Iran considers neighboring countries as brothers and seeks positive relations with them.

Pezeshkian added that if an attack were launched against Iran from any country’s territory, Iran would be compelled to respond.

He stressed that responding to such aggression would not mean Iran seeks conflict with that country or wishes harm to its people, but that retaliation would be unavoidable.

He said that the greater the pressure placed on the Iranian people and territory, the stronger Iran’s response would be.

The president also stated that Iran, based on its beliefs, opposes the killing of innocent people. He criticized the United States and Israel, asking whether they feel shame for the killing of more than 50,000 children in Gaza Strip.

Pezeshkian, who also serves as a member of Iran’s temporary leadership council, said the country would stand firmly against those who attack it and would respond with strength. He added that Iran’s armed forces and volunteer forces are present across the country and will defend the nation.

He emphasized that Iran has never bowed to intimidation, oppression, or aggression and will not do so.

The president also expressed concern for people in the region who have been affected by tensions and said Iran apologizes to those who may feel distressed by the situation.

He reiterated that Iran considers regional countries to be friends and brothers and called for cooperation among them to prevent the United States and Israel from creating division.

