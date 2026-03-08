  1. Politics
Iran warns Baku to prevent expanding insecurity in region

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has warned the Republic of Azerbaijan to prevent expansion of any insecurity in the region, urging them to expel Zionists from Azerbaijan.

Despite the widespread conflict in confronting the US-Israeli aggressors in the region, the armed forces of the country have made their utmost efforts not to inflict any damage to the national security and interests of the friendly, neighboring and Muslim countries.

As a Muslim country, the Republic of Azerbaijan is warned to expel Zionists from the country in order to prevent the expansion of insecurity in the region and not to jeopardize the security of its people and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the spokesman underlined. 

