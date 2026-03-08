Iran warns Baku to prevent expanding insecurity in region

Despite the widespread conflict in confronting the US-Israeli aggressors in the region, the armed forces of the country have made their utmost efforts not to inflict any damage to the national security and interests of the friendly, neighboring and Muslim countries.

As a Muslim country, the Republic of Azerbaijan is warned to expel Zionists from the country in order to prevent the expansion of insecurity in the region and not to jeopardize the security of its people and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the spokesman underlined.

