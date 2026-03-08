Iranian people foiled US plots in war: Top security official

Ali Larijani made the comments in an interview late on Saturday, emphasizing that the United States and its allies failed to disintegrate Iran.

Dividing Iran was the main goal of the United States but the unity and amity shown by the noble nation of Iran and the precise management of the country in the time of war have thwarted their sinister conspiracies.

Larijani pointed to the statements made by US President Donald Trump and his post in social media claiming that Iran is disintegrating, stating this shows that their main goal from the beginning of the war has been to pave suitable way to disintegrate Iran.

He then referred to miscalculations of the US, adding, “In my opinion, the most important problem for the Americans is that they do not currently understand the West Asia region, and Iran in particular.”

They thought that the same patterns they have experienced in some countries like Venezuela could be easily repeated in Iran, whereas, the conditions are totally the other way round here, he highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council added that enemies of the country wanted to break the spirit of Iranian people by creating a heavy shock, but this did not happen because the Iranian nation has deep historical and cultural experiences.

The strategy of Americans was that to finish the war in the short term but they did not think that Iranians would not let go of them as they martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Larijani emphasized.

He went on to say war has dire consequences, the business of people will be disrupted and this is the war that they (Americans) imposed against the country.

The enemy’s first goal was to destroy the morale of the Iranian people with a heavy initial strike, and then disrupt daily life by causing shortages of necessities like fuel and food, he said, adding, “Despite increased travel and fuel consumption, the Iranian government managed to supply people’s needs in the best form possible.”

Iranian people with their unity and solidarity thwarted all plots of the United States that had been orchestrated against the country in the current war, Larijani emphasized.

