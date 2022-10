The 12-year-old Palestinian teenager was shot in the abdomen and wounded in the attack of the Zionist occupying forces on Jenin a few days ago.

In recent weeks, the Zionist regime's army has intensified its military operations against the West Bank, especially the two areas of Jenin and Nablus.

Palestinian sources on Saturday morning reported that one Palestinian was martyred and 6 others were wounded following the attack of Zionist forces on the Jenin Camp.

