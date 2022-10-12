Resistance sole way to liberate Palestine: Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah made the comments in a message to the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference's opening ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday.

Sheikh Nabeel Qawooq, member of Hezbollah central council, reading out the message by Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah at the opening ceremony of the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference, referred to the present issues challenging the world of Islam targeting the identity and honor of Muslims, reported Tehran-based Taqrib News Agency (TNA).



“The 36th International Islamic Unity Conference is held amid challenges and threats engulfing the world of Islam” read the Lebanese cleric' message.



Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed,” The US struggles to spark division and fuel the flames of wars by hiring Takfiri terrorism to weaken the Islamic nation in order to loot their wealth.”



He condemned the governments betraying Islamic nation and said,” They have in fact turned into tools in enemies’ hands aiding the arrogant powers.”



Secretary General of Hezbollah noted,” If there is a shortcoming in the world of Islam it is a result of division” and added,” When the enemy is empowered by our dispersion, then we should unite since our solidarity is our strong citadel which guarantees our promotion.”



Our honor, freedom and victory are completed when al-Quds is liberated because the major issue on the agenda of the Muslim world is the liberation of Palestine.



Stressing the importance of Islamic unity, Hezbollah's leader noted that the sole way to sever enemies' hands is to liberate Palestine and al-Quds.



Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah stressed the constant support of the movement for the Islamic Republic of Iran in confrontation with the US, Israeli regime and their mercenaries.



He also urged the scholars and Islamic parliaments to boycott and criminalize any normalization of relations with the Israeli regime and their endeavors for the Judaization of al-Quds.



The Secretary General of Hezbollah noted that the resistance countries are expanding over 2.5 million kilometers with a great amount of oil resources and also scientific and economic capabilities.



Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah issued the message in an address to the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference underway in Tehran on October 9-15.



More than 150 Shia and Sunni scholars, professors and thinkers from across the globe are attending the 36th International Islamic Unity Conference held by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought exchanging views on “Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the Islamic World” announced as the theme for the event.

