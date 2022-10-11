Hundreds of Zionist settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque (+VIDEO)

Over the past couple of weeks, hundreds of settlers escorted by the Zionist police have intruded into the holy site on a daily basis and provocatively performed rituals during the Jewish holidays.

Palestinian sources have also published footage showing that occupying settlers are raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Zionist police.

Also, clashes between Palestinians and the Zionist forces continue in the Palestinian refugee camp of Shu'fat, Palestinian sources announced.

Shu'fat Camp is the only Palestinian refugee camp located inside the municipal borders of occupied East Al-Quds.

Residents of Shuafat refugee camp have been trapped in the neighborhood for four days, with some unable to leave to receive critical health treatments and many basic supplies running low, as Zionist forces enforce a strict blockade.

Zionist troops locked down the camp after a Zionist soldier was killed in an operation by a 22-year-old Palestinian resident of Shuafat, according to Middle East Eye.





RHM/5606585