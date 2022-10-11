  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 11, 2022, 1:10 PM

Hundreds of Zionist settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque (+VIDEO)

Hundreds of Zionist settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Palestinian sources reported on Tuesday that 377 Zionist settlers, with the support of the occupying forces of the Zionist regime, have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first Qibla of Muslims in the world.

Over the past couple of weeks, hundreds of settlers escorted by the Zionist police have intruded into the holy site on a daily basis and provocatively performed rituals during the Jewish holidays.

Palestinian sources have also published footage showing that occupying settlers are raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Zionist police.

Also, clashes between Palestinians and the Zionist forces continue in the Palestinian refugee camp of Shu'fat, Palestinian sources announced.

Shu'fat Camp is the only Palestinian refugee camp located inside the municipal borders of occupied East Al-Quds.

Residents of Shuafat refugee camp have been trapped in the neighborhood for four days, with some unable to leave to receive critical health treatments and many basic supplies running low, as Zionist forces enforce a strict blockade.

Zionist troops locked down the camp after a Zionist soldier was killed in an operation by a 22-year-old Palestinian resident of Shuafat, according to Middle East Eye.


 

RHM/5606585

News Code 192323
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192323/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News