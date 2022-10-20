US F-35 fighter jet crashes in Utah

The F-35A Lightning II crashed around 6:15 p.m. local time at the north end of the base’s runway, the wing said on social media. No one on the ground was injured, authorities said, according to CNN.

“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted. No further details were available on the pilot’s condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated, the wing said.

The pilot was on his way back to Hill Air Force Base from a routine training mission recovery when he ejected from the jet, Colonel Craig Andrle, commander of the 388th Fighter Wing, said at a news conference.

