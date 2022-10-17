  1. World
Plane crashes into residential building in south Russia

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – A plane reportedly crashes into a residential building in Russia's Krasnodar region, Russian media said on Monday.

A plane reportedly crashed into a residential building in Russia's Krasnodar region, Sputnik reported on Monday afternoon.

The other media said that the plane was a training aircraft that reportedly crashed into a residential building in the southwestern Russian city.

Footage uploaded to social media shows multiple angles of the apparent plane crash.

Interfax citing Yeysk city authorities reports the aircraft was a Su-34 military plane.

“According to the report from the ejected pilots, the crash was caused by a combustion of one of the engines at take-off,” the Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to Sputnik.

