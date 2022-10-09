Iran crowned champion at Taekwondo Beirut Open Tournament

The tournament was held on Saturday with 161 taekwondo in two men's and women's divisions in all weights, and finally, Iranian athletes gained 12 gold, 6 silver, and two bronze medals, and won the title in total.

In the women's division, Saeideh Nasiri, Mobina Nematzadeh, Zahra Sheidaei, Narges Nourollahi, Zeynab Esmaeili won the gold medal for Iran national team, while Ghazal Soltani and Fatemeh Shafiepour gained silver and bronze medal respectively in this tournament.

In the men’s division, Mehdi Hajmoosaei, Armin Hadipour, Reza Kalhor, Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Mirhashem Hosseini, Mehran Barkhordari, Sajad Mardani gained the gold medal, while Abolfazl Zandi, Farzan Ashoorzadeh, Mohammad Hossein Yazdani, Mehdi Abedini, Ali Najafi won the silver medal.

Abolfazl Abbasi received the bronze medal in this tournament.

The competition was held from October 7 to 9 in Beirut, Lebanon.

