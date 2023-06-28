Iran taekwondo roster named for Turkey Open 2023–G2

Mehdi Haji Musaei (weight -54 kg), Abolfazl Zandi (-58 kg), Mateen Rezaei (-63 kg), Mohammad Mehdi Emadi (-68 kg) and Erfan Bozorghi (-68 kg) are invited male players for Iran’s national taekwondo team.

Mirhashem Hosseini (74 - kg), Amir Mohammad Bakshi (- 80 kg), Mehran Barkhordari (- 80 kg), Arian Salimi (- 87 kg) and Abulfazl Abbasi (+ 87 kg) are also other sportsmen for the team.

The female squad features Yalda Valinejad (-67 kg), Melika Mirhosseini (-67 kg) and Zeinab Esmaili (-73 kg).

Bizhan Moghanlou and Mahrouz Saei will lead the men’s and women’s teams at the tournament.

Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament is scheduled to be held in Ankara, Turkey on July 06-09, 2023.

